Michelle Williams' First Role Is One You Saw - But Forgot Existed

When it comes to acting, it's hard to top the career achievements Michelle Williams has collected over the years. With five Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe wins, and over 220 other awards and nominations under her belt, she's shown Hollywood how it's done in projects that range from the punchy drama of "Brokeback Mountain" and "Manchester by the Sea" to the special effects-laden action mayhem of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

As befits her admirable and wide-spanning career, Williams started her screen acting with a bang, appearing in one of the biggest TV shows of the 1990s. Though you may have seen her in "Baywatch," you might have forgotten she ever appeared in the show. Yet, she did precisely that — and not just once, but twice.

In 1993, Williams appeared on the "Baywatch" Season 4 opener, "Race Against Time: Part 1." The season premiere is structured around a plane crash, but there are plenty of other things going on. One of the most charming parts of the episode is Williams' cameo as Bridget Bowers. Mitch Buchannon's (David Hasselhoff) son, Hobie (Jeremy Jackson), knows her from school, and the two have a conversation that ends with Bridget inviting Hobie to a party ... much to the delight of Mitch, who watches it with pride. Williams also makes an uncredited appearance in Season 4, Episode 12 — "Second Time Around."