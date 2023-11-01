Elizabeth Olsen Was Never The Same After Marvel

A decade ago, if someone was asked who the most famous member of the Olsen family is, they'd likely think of Mary-Kate and Ashley, the twin child actors who starred in the 1987 sitcom "Full House" for eight seasons. They went on to become two of the biggest child stars of the '90s and early 2000s, thanks to countless TV movies, direct-to-video releases, and eventually becoming fashion moguls.

However, years later, the spotlight was stolen by the twins' younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, who skirted a career in child acting, instead making her mainstream debut in the 2011 indie film "Martha Marcy May Marlene." Since her breakthrough, she's become one of the biggest stars of the 2020s, thanks in part to her nearly decade-long work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the reality-bending sorceress Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch.

The journey from supporting actor in a Marvel movie to one of the biggest stars in the franchise was a slow burn for Olsen, but has greatly shaped the person she is today. The lessons she learned on set as the Scarlet Witch echo in her non-Marvel projects, especially as the actress prepares for an extended vacation from the role. Though her work as Wanda may or may not be over, Olsen has a lot to credit the role for, both good and bad.