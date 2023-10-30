Five Nights At Freddy's PG-13 Rating Explained By Director

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is another winner for Blumhouse Productions. Based on Scott Cawthon's video game and multimedia franchise of the same name, the cinematic adaptation has caused quite the storm at the box office . The new horror flick debuted to over $75 million in receipts during its opening weekend, despite a day-and-date release on Peacock. It's no surprise that "Freddy's" is one of the most iconic franchises, with fans showing up in droves to support the picture. However, prior to the release of the picture, many were disappointed to learn that the spooky flick would be rated PG-13.

Considering that the video games are primarily catered towards older children and teenagers, it was a move that made sense — at least financially speaking. Despite a mild PG-13 rating, director Emma Tammi tried her hardest to make the film as scary as possible, pushing the film's tepid MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) rating to its maximum potential. "That meant the kills needed to be executed in a certain way," Tammi explained to Inverse, discussing how the adaptation had to strategically convey kills without leaning into gore. "In some cases, we leaned into shadows and silhouettes and sound design to really feel the moment in an impactful way without showing any gore," Tammi continued, highlighting how the project was able to build dread, while also balancing its sensible rating.

Tammi acknowledges that the film is pushing the PG-13 classification as far as it can go, while also specifying that the rating was put in place to ensure that younger fans of the franchise could watch the flick.