Were Johnny Depp And Marlon Brando Actually Friends In Real Life?

It's not that unusual for two notable actors to work on a film together, only to never work or speak with each other again. But when actors as iconic as Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp share the same space as they did in 1994's "Don Juan DeMarco" — one of Depp's movies that flew under the radar — fans can only hope that the charismatic and enigmatic duo actually develop a friendship off-screen. By all indications, Brando and Depp became close friends because of the film, forging a bond that would remain strong until the two-time Oscar-winning Brando's death at age 80 in 2004.

Perhaps the most amazing aspect of the actors' friendship is that it ever occurred at all. In an interview at the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Depp said (via Far Out magazine) that his request to cast Brando opposite him in "Don Juan DeMarco" was met with heavy skepticism. "That movie was key for me. They asked me who should play the doctor; they had other actors in mind," Depp recalled. "I don't know why, I just said, 'Marlon Brando.' They laughed, and I didn't [laugh]. They kept saying, 'He'll never, no, no, he'll never, he doesn't care."

Much to Depp's doubters' surprise, Brando did care. During the film festival interview, Depp recalled that he was in a New York hotel when he got a note that said, "Marlon Brando called at 9:37, here's his number."