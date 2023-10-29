An Ewok Without Fur Is The Creepiest Star Wars Thing You'll See Today
Ewoks are one of the most cuddly, cute, and — let's face it — easily marketable "Star Wars" aliens out there. Heck, these little creatures are so popular that they were the subject of one of the very first "Star Wars" TV shows all the way back in the 1980s. Suffice it to say, creepy and unsettling aren't the first words that might spring to mind when fans think of Ewoks, but a certain behind-the-scenes post from a "Star Wars" creature designer might be enough to change that.
Back in 2020, "Star Wars" creature designer Jake Lunt Davies made an Instagram post that includes an image taken directly from a behind-the-scenes featurette included on the Blu-ray release for "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." The picture shows what the modern costumes for the Ewoks look like without CGI — and, more importantly, without fur. The result is a terrifying ghostly white creature with human eyes peering out of the outfit's two empty eyeholes. It's quite a bizarrely fascinating sight to behold, but be warned: it will be hard to ever look at Ewoks the same after seeing it.
Some behind-the-scenes Star Wars creatures should stay hidden
Ewoks aren't the only memorable "Star Wars" creatures with a dark behind-the-scenes secret in their appearance. There are a number of other characters that look considerably different without that necessary on-screen magic, including one of the most popular icons of the entire franchise: Chewbacca.
In a post on the r/StarWars subreddit, u/TheDidact118 shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the Chewbacca costume that was used for "Star Wars: Episode III — The Revenge of the Sith." Like the Ewok costume, Chewie's behind-the-scenes visage lacks any discernible fur, leaving viewers to gaze in awe and discomfort at his surprisingly muscular-looking physique. One thing is clear: fans are very lucky that Wookies don't customarily shave their fur in "Star Wars" canon.
Another unfortunate case of "Star Wars" creature details that shouldn't be seen centers on the Tatooine-based beings known as Jawas. These mysterious little scavengers are always seen wearing hooded cloaks, which hide most of their face and body, with only their glowing eyes peeking out of the front. In a now-deleted tweet preserved by Comic Book Resources, "Star Wars" fan @thomasLharper shared an image of a Hasbro-produced Jawa action figure that could have its cloak removed. Unsurprisingly, seeing the textured dark flesh of a naked Jawa is quite cursed. Perhaps the cloaks should stay on in future "Star Wars" projects.