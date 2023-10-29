An Ewok Without Fur Is The Creepiest Star Wars Thing You'll See Today

Ewoks are one of the most cuddly, cute, and — let's face it — easily marketable "Star Wars" aliens out there. Heck, these little creatures are so popular that they were the subject of one of the very first "Star Wars" TV shows all the way back in the 1980s. Suffice it to say, creepy and unsettling aren't the first words that might spring to mind when fans think of Ewoks, but a certain behind-the-scenes post from a "Star Wars" creature designer might be enough to change that.

Back in 2020, "Star Wars" creature designer Jake Lunt Davies made an Instagram post that includes an image taken directly from a behind-the-scenes featurette included on the Blu-ray release for "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." The picture shows what the modern costumes for the Ewoks look like without CGI — and, more importantly, without fur. The result is a terrifying ghostly white creature with human eyes peering out of the outfit's two empty eyeholes. It's quite a bizarrely fascinating sight to behold, but be warned: it will be hard to ever look at Ewoks the same after seeing it.