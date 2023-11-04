Who Plays The Most Powerful God In Zack Snyder's Justice League?

After a quick glance at his social media, it's clear that Constance puts in several hours of training on a regular basis to maintain his next-level physique. But despite a relentless dedication to a rigorous routine of muscle building and strength exercises, playing Zeus in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" required all of Constance's strength. To create the effect of lightning emerging from his glowing hands, he had to wear a special rig with a power source. "I was holding also like a battery in my back like it was f***ing heavy," Constance said in one of his YouTube videos. "All these cables are on my arms and this light that with that combination and the chroma, they do this lighting the thunderstorms and everything."

But fans would have probably never known he was struggling — mostly because he made it look so easy and an electrifying experience on screen. In the video's comments, @solareiusdeiu wrote, "The best Zeus casting ever made in the history of cinema!" Similarly, @garythecarwashkid posted: "Hopefully there are more scenes showing the character in the future movies."

There is no denying Constance's run as Zeus made an impact on viewers, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Constance's acting career following his noteworthy role.