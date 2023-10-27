Mission: Impossible 8 Title Change Inspires A Mass Renaming On Twitter

The title of Tom Cruise's next spy adventure — "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" — for all intents and purposes is dead, leading fans to speculate what the film's new subtitle will be.

News about the title change came October 23 when Variety posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two' is dropping the second half of its title, 'Dead Reckoning Part Two.' It will presumably be renamed before hitting the big screen."

Responses to Variety's post naturally included options for new names for director Christopher McQuarrie's movie, although most were clearly done in jest. For his suggestion, @CarolinaCharles posted "Mission Impossible: Barbie Protocol," an amalgam of the names of the summer's biggest box office hit and the fourth "Mission: Impossible" installment.

X user @MartinDevlin went with the same line of thinking, posting, "Need to rename it 'Barbie 2' if they want it to make money." The tweet is a humorous jab at the massive budget for "Dead Reckoning Part One," which grossed an underwhelming $556.5 million at the worldwide box office against a $290 million budget.

In addition, @DuckDustFM replied with a title a bit more non-descript, posting, "Mission Impossible: Something Else."