What Harry Potter's Dobby Looks Like In Real Life

Dobby the house-elf first debuted in 2002's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," quickly becoming the most grating character in the film, showing up at the Dursley residence to warn Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) to not return to Hogwarts. Harry obviously scoffs at this idea, which forces Dobby to conjure up some hijinks, attempting to force the wizard to stay in the Muggle world. Harry realizes that Dobby's heart is in the right place, and as the film wraps up, the young hero tricks Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs), Dobby's owner, into setting the elf free.

He may not be a recurring character in the films, but it's hard to imagine Harry Potter succeeding in his journey without the help of the adorable Dobby, who is voiced by veteran English actor Toby Jones. While his resume does include motion capture work, Jones strictly provides the voice for Dobby, though both the actor and the character share the characteristic of being relatively short. Jones is five feet, five inches tall, while Dobby is said to be about three feet. While Dobby is a character who consistently pops up in J.K. Rowling's novels, audiences don't see the elf in the cinematic franchise again until "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1."

In the first part of the finale, fans see Harry and Dobby reunite, though they fail to share any moments of glee. The elf succumbs to his wounds after saving Harry and his friends from Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter). It's an emotional finale for the fan-favorite character. It's also a brilliant showcase of how Jones is able to capture tender emotion with just his voice, making him one of the most interesting supporting actors in the "Harry Potter" franchise.