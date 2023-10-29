How Many Beatles Movies Are There & Which Ones Can You Watch Online?
When The Beatles first came onto the scene in 1962, the fandom was unlike anything the world had ever seen. Fans were in a frenzy over the English rock band that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. While they were best known early on for their hit songs, such as "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "A Hard Day's Night," and "Let It Be," The Beatles capitalized on their heartthrob game by getting into movies at the height of Beatlemania — and after. During their time together, the Fab Four made five movies: "A Hard Day's Night" (1964), "Help!" (1965), "Magical Mystery Tour" (1967), "Yellow Submarine" (1968), and "Let It Be" (1970).
In a 1965 interview, the bandmates spoke about their second movie — "Help!" — which was filmed in Nassau, Bahamas. At the time, McCartney said they all enjoyed the movie-making process, as well as being novice movie stars. "It's something different ..." the singer said. "It's just nice to be doing something like a film, which is a completely new thing for us ... It's just good seeing rushes and seeing a film get together, and seeing it sort of make itself."
Sixty years later, not only does The Beatles' music live on, but so do their movies. And all but one can be watched online today.
Here's where you can find The Beatles' movies online
The first Beatles flick, "A Hard Day's Night," was made during the height of Beatlemania. The Richard Lester film, which provided a fictional account of the Fab Foursome, was nominated for two Academy Awards. Today, it is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video. Fans who need a little help finding the band's second film — "Help!" — will be happy to find that it can be viewed via the TV app Stingray Karaoke, which offers a free trial. "Magical Mystery Tour" took viewers on an aimless journey back in the day, but in 2023, it's easy to find on Apple TV+. As for the animated fantasy "Yellow Submarine," it is available for viewing in some locations via Amazon Prime Video.
The final Beatles film, "Let It Be," is the hardest to find. The Michael Lindsay-Hogg documentary has been out of print since the 1980s home video days. In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Lindsay-Hogg said he still had hope that "Let It Be" would see the light of day for a new generation. At the time, he told the outlet there were even hopes to give the film a limited theatrical release. "I know that [Quentin] Tarantino's theater in Hollywood, the New Beverly, wanted to show it as a film," he said. "It's in everybody's best interest to put out 'Let it Be' again."