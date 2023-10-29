How Many Beatles Movies Are There & Which Ones Can You Watch Online?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When The Beatles first came onto the scene in 1962, the fandom was unlike anything the world had ever seen. Fans were in a frenzy over the English rock band that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. While they were best known early on for their hit songs, such as "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "A Hard Day's Night," and "Let It Be," The Beatles capitalized on their heartthrob game by getting into movies at the height of Beatlemania — and after. During their time together, the Fab Four made five movies: "A Hard Day's Night" (1964), "Help!" (1965), "Magical Mystery Tour" (1967), "Yellow Submarine" (1968), and "Let It Be" (1970).

In a 1965 interview, the bandmates spoke about their second movie — "Help!" — which was filmed in Nassau, Bahamas. At the time, McCartney said they all enjoyed the movie-making process, as well as being novice movie stars. "It's something different ..." the singer said. "It's just nice to be doing something like a film, which is a completely new thing for us ... It's just good seeing rushes and seeing a film get together, and seeing it sort of make itself."

Sixty years later, not only does The Beatles' music live on, but so do their movies. And all but one can be watched online today.