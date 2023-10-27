Why Aunt Jane From The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Looks So Familiar

Mary Stuart Masterson made her big screen debut in 1975's "The Stepford Wives". As an adult, she started scoring major roles early on, starring in movies like 1986's crime drama "At Close Range," in which she acted opposite heavyweights like Sean Penn and Christopher Walken. However, one could argue that 1987's "Some Kind of Wonderful." was her true big breakthrough.

A classic John Hughes romantic drama that features a love triangle between Keith (Eric Stoltz), his drummer friend Watts (Masterson), and the popular Amanda (Lea Thompson), "Some Kind of Wonderful" took a while to find its final form. As Masterson told Entertainment Weekly, this very much applied to her character, who was quite different before she landed the role — up to and including their name, which ultimately went to Stoltz's character.

"The character's name was Keith, and it if was written today, you would say, 'Oh this is a trans character.'" Masterson said. "She would probably change her pronoun the way it was written originally. Her name was Keith, she wore BVDs, she was very butch and was his friend almost as a guy, not as a tomboy ... They said, 'Well, why don't we just pick a drummer and have a gender-neutral name, like a last name or something.'" Going with this logic, the character became the one we know and got her name from the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts. As for Masterson, she not only crushed the role but took Watts' musicianship to heart and learned to play drums herself.