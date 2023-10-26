Good Luck Charlie: Who Plays Baby Toby? - It's Complicated

Disney Channel's acclaimed family drama "Good Luck Charlie" ended in 2014 after four seasons. During Season 3, the series experienced a major development when Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) gave birth to a baby boy named Toby. Since the show's core conceit revolves around young Charlie's (Mia Talerico) family recording a video diary of advice for when she grows up, the addition of an even younger child significantly shakes up the main cast's dynamic.

Identifying the name of the real-life baby playing Toby in that episode and through the end of Season 3 is complicated. Understandably — given his age — the show's opening credits don't identify who plays Toby. Different third-party sources, meanwhile, alternately credit infant actors named Luke Baird and Jake Cinoa. Further compounding this uncertainty is the fact that the performers' parents seem to have decided not to continue casting their children in Hollywood productions, because credits for both Baird and Cinoa drop off after "Good Luck Charlie."

What is clear is the fact that an actor named Logan Moreau took over the role for the series' fourth and final season.