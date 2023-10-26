Good Luck Charlie: Who Plays Baby Toby? - It's Complicated
Disney Channel's acclaimed family drama "Good Luck Charlie" ended in 2014 after four seasons. During Season 3, the series experienced a major development when Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) gave birth to a baby boy named Toby. Since the show's core conceit revolves around young Charlie's (Mia Talerico) family recording a video diary of advice for when she grows up, the addition of an even younger child significantly shakes up the main cast's dynamic.
Identifying the name of the real-life baby playing Toby in that episode and through the end of Season 3 is complicated. Understandably — given his age — the show's opening credits don't identify who plays Toby. Different third-party sources, meanwhile, alternately credit infant actors named Luke Baird and Jake Cinoa. Further compounding this uncertainty is the fact that the performers' parents seem to have decided not to continue casting their children in Hollywood productions, because credits for both Baird and Cinoa drop off after "Good Luck Charlie."
What is clear is the fact that an actor named Logan Moreau took over the role for the series' fourth and final season.
Logan Moreau amassed a handful of TV credits as a toddler
Logan Moreau was born in January 2012. He debuted as an actor on "Good Luck Charlie" Season 4, Episode 1, which premiered in April 2013. He's credited with every subsequent episode from that point on.
While Moreau was still working on "Good Luck Charlie," his parents seem to have decided to secure him a couple of additional TV roles. First, Moreau played a toddler on Season 9, Episode 7 of "Bones." This episode first aired in November 2013, around the same time as "Good Luck Charlie" Season 4, Episode 16. His sole additional TV role is on another Disney Channel TV series titled "Jessie." His single episode also aired in November. Presumably, then, he filmed all three of these shows around the same time. He has no further TV credits after "Good Luck Charlie," however, suggesting that his parents decided to withdraw him from Hollywood work despite a quickly growing resume.
While his parents created a couple of official social media pages for Moreau, none of them have been updated for years, leaving his present-day life completely outside of the public eye.