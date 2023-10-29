The Worst Acting Performances Of 2023

This year has seen no shortage of remarkable film performances, from towering mainstream turns like Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon" to unforgettable indie performances like Greta Lee in "Past Lives." Impressive work like this reminds us how remarkable actors can be, turning characters on the big screen into instantly captivating flesh-and-blood people. Of course, not every performance in 2023 has been something to write home about, and every year's movie landscape will inevitably feature some duds as well. The worst acting performances of 2023 are incredibly miscalculated efforts — for a variety of reasons — but they're also not emblematic of the actors' incompetence.

Instead, they're reflective of an assortment of flaws that don't just belong to the actors. This includes misdirection from filmmakers, conceptually egregious miscasting, scripts that never let performers engage in their best traits and so much more. These less-than-stellar performances of 2023 appear in a range of movies, from quiet sci-fi dramas to grand superhero films to faith-based features and everything in between. Across the eclectic range of cinema, though, these performances all share a similar level of subpar quality, making moviegoers appreciate the magnificent work found in better 2023 performances. Here are some of the worst acting performances of 2023.