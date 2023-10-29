Who Does Ellie Ricker Play On Blue Bloods?

More famous actors have shown up on "Blue Bloods" than even the show's most dedicated viewers may remember. Ever since it began, the CBS series has stuck relatively close to a procedural format that requires an endless rotation of guest stars. The fact that the show has produced nearly 300 episodes throughout its time on the air has, in turn, resulted in it spotlighting more than its fair share of memorable minor characters.

Among the show's ever-growing list of guest stars is Ellie Ricker. The actor, whose other screen credits include a 2016 TV movie adaptation of "Anne of Green Gables" starring Martin Sheen, appears in a major capacity in one noteworthy Season 12 installment of "Blue Bloods." The episode in question, titled "True Blue," features a subplot involving a scandalous death at a well-funded private school and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez's (Marisa Ramirez) investigation into it.

During their mission to uncover the truth behind the potential murder, the two fan-favorite "Blue Bloods" characters eventually cross paths with Ricker's character, Nadia Atonov, the daughter of a powerful foreign official. Shortly after she makes her screen debut, it becomes clear to Danny, Baez, and the show's viewers that Nadia may know more about the recent death at her school than she'd like everyone to believe.