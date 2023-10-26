The Ending Of Awareness Explained

"Awareness" is a new Spanish-American sci-fi thriller released on Amazon Prime. On the surface, it's easy to see why many are making comparisons to "The Matrix," with its dark visuals, high-speed martial arts fights, and a story centered on a chosen one who could turn the tide in a war that no one realizes is even being waged. But beyond those rather superficial similarities, "Awareness" has its own story to tell.

In "Awareness," we meet a young man named Ian (Carlos Scholz), but unlike Neo in "The Matrix," he's very well aware of the powers he possesses. Though he and his father use those powers for selfish ends just to get by, revelations about Ian's past and where his powers come from threaten to tear apart what meager life they have. And when he's tracked down by an enigmatic agent with her own agenda, it exposes a hidden world of assassins and a vast conspiracy that could undermine global events.

With a complex story that's sometimes tough to follow, "Awareness" boasts plot twists and reversals that can confuse as often as they amaze. Plus the answers that the ending offers up aren't so cut-and-dried. So get ready to open your eyes to the ending of "Awareness."