Which Long-Time Deadliest Catch Cast Member Was Set On Fire In Season 19?

As longtime fans of "Deadliest Catch" know, the docuseries' title isn't hyperbole. Commercial crab fishing is one of the most dangerous industries in the United States, owing to frigid temperatures, heavy equipment, and long hours. We can't fault fishermen, then, for being ignorant of the dangers of another trade: baking. How were the hardy seamen of "Deadliest Catch" supposed to know that flour is highly flammable? Unfortunately, F/V Time Bandit deckhand Freddy Maugatai learned the hard way.

In Season 19, Episode 16, the Time Bandit crew decides to surprise Maugatai for his 50th birthday. The crew presents Maugatai with a crab pot buoy emblazoned with a happy birthday message. Maugatai exclaims, "Turning 50 in the Bering Sea is the best feeling ever!"

The mischief-loving Captain Johnathan Hillstrand kicks off the birthday prank by pretending the ship has lost power. The deckhands then proceed to cover Maugatai in raw eggs and a plume of flour before firing an emergency flare. The prank backfires, and the extremely flammable flour engulfs Maugatai in a fireball. The mood shifts from celebratory to dire as the crew works to extinguish the birthday boy.