Harry Potter: Why Muggles Can't Find Hogwarts

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is probably one of the most famous educational establishments in modern history after maybe Sunnydale High and the School of Hard Knocks. But while fans have spent years wandering the halls with Harry Potter and his pals in both the books and the films adapted from them, it always appeared (or didn't in this case) that Muggles never stumbled across it during Harry's term time or even before. How in Merlin's beard did it stay out of sight, though? As much of a fortress as it was a school that medieval eyesore could be seen from miles away, surely? Well, as you'd expect, it's a kind of magic that keeps the school at pay from visitors that might happen to come across it, as well as keeping the whole thing together.

According to J. K. Rowling in an online Scholastic chat from 2000 (via AccioQuote) the school is "Like the Weasley's house, it isn't a building that Muggles could build, because it is supported by magic." At the same time, that nifty feature that keeps the world of wizards and witches ticking over is also what keeps the school out of sight from Muggles, besides a select few. Hogwarts was wrapped up in magic to protect itself from not only enemy intruders but also Muggle-Repelling Charms that only a select few have broken through.