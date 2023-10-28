The Conjuring: Can You Visit The House In Real Life?
From Amityville to Enfield, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren made a name for themselves by looking into the most infamous hauntings around the world. But it was the Perron house in Rhode Island that was the basis for the 2013 James Wan film, "The Conjuring." Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the couple, the Warrens journey to the house at the behest of frazzled and terrified housewife Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor). She begs their assistance after moving her husband (Ron Livingston) and five daughters into a farmhouse that starts exhibiting malevolent spiritual activity.
While the fictionalized film leans heavily into Satanic witches and demonic possession, "The Conjuring" is based in truth on events that occurred in an alleged haunted house. Located at 1677 Round Top Road, the house still stands as it did in the 1970s when the family cited being terrorized. For horror fans who have strength of spirit, the house is even open to the public. Following the success of "The Conjuring," haunted tours and other macabre experiences have been made available. Those curious can go on house tours, paranormal investigations, or even camp on the grounds. Purchase your tickets today at the house's official website.
Enter at your own risk
Horror fans may be tempted to experience a wickedly immersive haunting such as the Farm on Round Top Road, but it's all fun and games until someone gets possessed by a vengeful witch. After all, there is a reason why the house has become so infamous. Andrea Perron told NBC in Rhode Island that it was "a portal cleverly disguised as a farmhouse," which is depicted in the events of the film.
Even for those who are skeptical, it's hard to ignore the terrifying images that make up "The Conjuring." Once Ed and Lorraine get involved in the haunted happenings of the house, cold spots and door slammings get much worse. The Warrens learn that hundreds of years ago, there once lived a farmer and his wife, Bathsheba. After giving birth, she proclaims herself a witch and sacrifices her child in the name of Satan. After being hanged, the movie depicts her spirit possessing mothers and forcing them to kill their children. The events of the film and reality contradict in some ways, but what "The Conjuring" doesn't tell you about the true story is almost more terrifying. And even though it's natural to be curious, this venture is not for the faint of heart.