The Conjuring: Can You Visit The House In Real Life?

From Amityville to Enfield, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren made a name for themselves by looking into the most infamous hauntings around the world. But it was the Perron house in Rhode Island that was the basis for the 2013 James Wan film, "The Conjuring." Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the couple, the Warrens journey to the house at the behest of frazzled and terrified housewife Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor). She begs their assistance after moving her husband (Ron Livingston) and five daughters into a farmhouse that starts exhibiting malevolent spiritual activity.

While the fictionalized film leans heavily into Satanic witches and demonic possession, "The Conjuring" is based in truth on events that occurred in an alleged haunted house. Located at 1677 Round Top Road, the house still stands as it did in the 1970s when the family cited being terrorized. For horror fans who have strength of spirit, the house is even open to the public. Following the success of "The Conjuring," haunted tours and other macabre experiences have been made available. Those curious can go on house tours, paranormal investigations, or even camp on the grounds. Purchase your tickets today at the house's official website.