What Steppenwolf From Zack Snyder's Justice League Looks Like In Real Life

In 2017, "Justice League" was released to mediocre reviews. The theatrical version, helmed by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder stepped down due to the death of his daughter, failed to resonate with fans and faltered at the box office. However, when "Zack Snyder's Justice League" came out nearly four years later, it was better received by audiences and critics who embraced the director's original vision.

Snyder's cut of the DCEU film featured significant changes to the plot, adding new characters like Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) and offering a more prominent spotlight to heroes and villains whose roles were cut down in Whedon's version, including Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Darkseid (Ray Porter).

One of the biggest changes came to Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), with Darkseid's servant receiving an all-new look in the 2021 version of the film. The CGI-heavy villain's appearance in the Snyder cut gave him shinier armor, with spikes covering his neck and surrounding his head. His face looked much more alien than his appearance in Whedon's cut — with concept art showing off his unique physiology inside the armor.

While several actors appearing in both 2017's "Justice League" and 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League" were vocal about their experiences on the two projects, Ciarán Hinds made few public remarks regarding the topic. However, after the latter's release, the actor expressed in multiple interviews how happy he was for Snyder finally getting his chance to tell his story.