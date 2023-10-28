Daphne From Frasier Was Almost Drastically Different

When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) swapped his fellow "Cheers" barflies for a very different motley crew: his blue-collar father Martin (John Mahoney), his arrogant brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), his sardonic radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), and Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), Martin's eccentric caretaker.

Known for her down-to-earth nature and self-proclaimed psychic abilities, Daphne is a welcomed foil to the haughty Crane brothers. She was also almost completely different. In an oral history of "Frasier" for Vanity Fair, series co-creator Peter Casey confirmed that Daphne was initially written as a "Rosie Perez-type." Perez, who is best known for her work in "Do the Right Thing" and "White Men Can't Jump," would have brought a decidedly different energy to the role, not to mention a thick Brooklyn accent. Perez's involvement would have also had "Frasier" center a Latina character.

NBC immediately okayed Casey and David Lee's first two casting picks to join Grammer: John Mahoney and David Hyde Pierce. "Now it's like you're hot at a crap's table," Casey recalled. "For the health-care worker, we said to picture Rosie Perez. [NBC president] Warren [Littlefield] asked if we ever pictured her as English, because NBC loved Jane Leeves. If we went that way, she'd be pre-approved."

However, Grammer was dubious. "I was nervous about a British-accented housekeeper turning us into a dreadful 'Nanny and the Professor,'" the actor said. "So, I asked to read with her." The chemistry read assuaged Grammer's misgivings. As Casey recalled, "Kelsey blows right by us and without turning around says, 'She's in.'"