The Mandalorian: Who Uncovers Grogu's Real Name?

The world may have heard the name "Grogu" for the first time on Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," but show creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have known about it for a while. Filoni told Vanity Fair how they pursued making the name — which was Favreau's idea — known to audiences. "Jon told me early on in Season 1 what it would be," Filoni revealed, "which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences."

It was an appropriate method, giving Ahsoka an important role in Din Djarin's journey. And while it's taken some time to get used to calling Baby Yoda "Grogu," the name seems to have caught on. After the name debuted late in 2020, it started making its way to the world of dog owners. The name "Grogu" was popular for dogs in 2020 and 2021, along with the shorthand for the lead character, Mando. We'd really be interested in seeing if anyone named their human children "Grogu," but that may be a step too far for some parents.

With plenty of "Star Wars" shows and movies coming down the pipeline, it's likely "The Mandalorian" won't be the last place people see the little critter — which means his name may stick around for a while.