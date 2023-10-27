CBS Had One Major Goal After Michael Weatherly Left NCIS
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of "NCIS," The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed oral history comprised of interviews with key directors and producers recounting important moments in the show's development.
At one point Glenn Geller, who worked as a CBS executive and producer between 2009 and 2019, brought up the departure of Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo. Weatherly debuted as his "NCIS" character in the series' pilot episode and remained a core cast member through the end of Season 13 . As it turns out, he landed his part in "Bull" just afterward at least in part because of Geller's interest in continuing to work with Weatherly after he decided to leave "NCIS."
"When Michael Weatherly left, my entire goal was to get him to stay on CBS, and I did," Geller said. "I was thrilled because I knew America loved DiNozzo, and I wanted him to be a part of 'Bull.'"
The pilot episode of "Bull," starring Weatherly as its titular character, premiered on September 20, 2016, roughly four months after his final "NCIS" appearance in May of that year. Geller's desire to keep working with Weatherly after his "NCIS" exit, then, manifested just about as fast as humanly possible taking into account how long it takes to start producing a new TV show.
Michael Weatherly's post-NCIS career was complicated by allegations from a former co-star
After "NCIS," Michael Weatherly maintained a working relationship with CBS, per Glenn Geller's wishes, through the six seasons of "Bull" that aired between 2016 and 2022. During the show's first few seasons he periodically appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden," both of which air on CBS as well.
Impacting Weatherly's career after "NCIS," however, was a serious accusation from his former "Bull" co-star Eliza Dushku. She alleged that one day on set, Weatherly made multiple sexually inappropriate comments in conversation with her. She then claimed that, after she confronted Weatherly, CBS fired her from the series as a form of retaliation. A New York Times report about this incident recounts how the network and Dushku ultimately agreed to a settlement payment equivalent to a four-season salary. Weatherly, meanwhile, sent the outlet a letter personally apologizing to Dushku. The TV arm of Steven Spielberg's company Amblin backed out of the show's production once this all came to light.
After the conclusion of "Bull" in May of 2022, Weatherly has yet to officially confirm any subsequent TV or film roles.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).