CBS Had One Major Goal After Michael Weatherly Left NCIS

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of "NCIS," The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed oral history comprised of interviews with key directors and producers recounting important moments in the show's development.

At one point Glenn Geller, who worked as a CBS executive and producer between 2009 and 2019, brought up the departure of Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo. Weatherly debuted as his "NCIS" character in the series' pilot episode and remained a core cast member through the end of Season 13 . As it turns out, he landed his part in "Bull" just afterward at least in part because of Geller's interest in continuing to work with Weatherly after he decided to leave "NCIS."

"When Michael Weatherly left, my entire goal was to get him to stay on CBS, and I did," Geller said. "I was thrilled because I knew America loved DiNozzo, and I wanted him to be a part of 'Bull.'"

The pilot episode of "Bull," starring Weatherly as its titular character, premiered on September 20, 2016, roughly four months after his final "NCIS" appearance in May of that year. Geller's desire to keep working with Weatherly after his "NCIS" exit, then, manifested just about as fast as humanly possible taking into account how long it takes to start producing a new TV show.