Patrick Stewart Called One Star Trek Episode A 'Sex Farce' — For Good Reason

These days, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is regarded as a classic sci-fi series. However, not every episode is a winner, and there's one in particular that Patrick Stewart isn't a fan of. The Jean-Luc Picard actor doesn't have nice things to say about Season 1's "The Naked Now," as he described it as a "sex farce" in his book "Making It So: A Memoir."

The episode sees the USS Enterprise crew become infected with a virus that makes them act drunk and horny. For example, Data (Brent Spiner) reveals that he's capable of sexual arousal before hooking up with Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby). Elsewhere, Picard gets the hots for Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), and some of the space crusaders are shown without their clothes on when they're discovered after the chaos has unfolded. Moreover, "Naked Now" is the third-ever episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," so the characters were barely established before they started acting out of sorts.

While Stewart understands that some people are fans of "Naked Now," he believes the episode reflects Gene Roddenberry's more risqué sensibilities. However, the entire series could have been more questionable if some of the creator's other ideas came to fruition.