Star Trek's James Doohan Changed A Fan's Life With A Tear-Jerking Gesture

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

James Doohan — who played and helped develop Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the original "Star Trek" series — is arguably one of the most badass actors to have ever lived. Perhaps even more importantly, Doohan was famously kind and caring, to the extent that he changed at least one fan's life significantly.

In a clip from a 1997 documentary titled "Trekkies" available on YouTube, Doohan recounted how one day he received a fan letter he determined must have been a suicide note. He decided to call its sender and introduce himself before inviting her to a convention. She showed up, according to Doohan, looking like she was still in a bad place. So he came up with a plan to help her, inviting her personally to each of his subsequent convention appearances. "That went on for two or three years, and maybe 18 times," he explained.

After that stretch, contact between Doohan and the fan suddenly dropped off. Finally, after eight years, she reached out one more time. In a letter, the fan thanked Doohan and revealed that she had successfully attained a master's degree in electronic engineering. "You know," Doohan said, "that's to me the best thing I've ever done in my life."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.