Friends: WWE Superstar Mick Foley Proclaims His Love For An Annoying Character

Mick Foley is arguably best known for his time as a WWE Superstar. Outside of the squared circle, however, he's a big fan of the sitcom "Friends" – and he's particularly fond of a character who's known for grinding some people's gears.

While appearing on "Hot Ones," the WWE Hall of Famer confessed his love for Janice Hosenstein (Maggie Wheeler), Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) occasional love interest throughout the first few seasons of "Friends." Foley said she's one of his main crushes, and her classic catchphrase melts him. "When she [goes], 'Oh my god,' I go, 'Oh my god, I love you, Janice.' If you're out there, Maggie Wheeler..."

Foley added that Wheeler once recorded a personal video message for him on Cameo, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He also pondered getting his own Janice t-shirt made on Pro Wrestling Tees, but that was the moment he realized he'd been indoors for too long during the pandemic.

While this might be news to come WWE and "Friends" fans, alike, this isn't news to Foley's legions of fans. After all, this isn't the first time he's discussed his smitten ways for her.