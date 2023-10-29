It Ends With Us Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

It's been a minute since Blake Lively appeared in a movie or TV show. The former "Gossip Girl" cast member made her last screen appearance in the 2020 action thriller, "The Rhythm Section," in which she plays a woman who sets out to avenge the orchestrated demise of her family. The Reed Morano-directed film famously features a scene that almost put an end to Lively's stunt career, and while that doesn't seem to have been the direct cause of her recent hiatus, the actor hasn't had a role in a single project since "The Rhythm Section."

Fortunately, Lively is set to return in a handful of forthcoming titles, including "It Ends With Us." The film, an adaptation of the popular novel of the same name, will give Lively the chance to make her big-screen comeback in a story about how love and perseverance can lead to someone finally breaking free from certain lifelong cycles. It marks Lively's first role in a complex romantic drama since 2015's "The Age of Adaline."

With all this in mind, here's what you should know about "It Ends With Us," including its release date, plot, director, cast, source material, and more.