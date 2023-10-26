Wise Guys Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
While there is no denying that Robert De Niro has successfully entertained audiences for decades in a wide array of roles, the parts that arguably put him on the map include carefully crafted crime boss personas found in some of the most popular mob movies ever made. The actor is looking to add more mob roles to his resume as he is set to star in the upcoming crime drama "Wise Guys."
De Niro has been known to impress audiences with his efforts as Jimmy Conway in "Goodfellas" and the young Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II," a performance which earned him the 1975 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also received an Oscar nomination for best actor for playing Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver." It's pretty clear that De Niro delivers when playing a character in a crime drama, but what if he was given the chance to play two parts in the same gangster flick? Thankfully, the movie "Wise Guys" will provide the Cecil B. DeMille Award winner with that opportunity.
The actor will be headlining the feature in both leading roles as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two real-life Italian-American mob bosses whose rivalry shook up the criminal underworld in the 1950s. Anyone looking to get in on the action before De Niro pulls double duty in dual roles should show their respect by getting better acquainted with what's happening with "Wise Guys."
When will Wise Guys be released?
Luckily, eager fans looking forward to seeing Robert De Niro play two of the most notorious crime bosses the criminal underworld has ever seen in "Wise Guys" can forget about having to wait that long. The period mobster movie is set to be released in theaters on February 2, 2024.
The $45 million project has come a long way, considering it's supposedly been in development since the 1970's. Warner Brothers started working on the film in May 2022 before officially green-lighting "Wise Guys" in August, and filming took place through December in Ohio.
Opting for a February release could turn out to be a successful strategy for "Wise Guys," preventing the feature from going up against the lineup of potential summer blockbusters and award contenders put out toward the end of the year. Instead, the double dose of De Niro could kick the year off with a bang and possibly set the film up to be a sleeper hit nobody saw coming. Either way, two De Niros for the price of one is an offer fans may have trouble refusing when the film is released.
What is the plot of Wise Guys?
The plot for "Wise Guys" centers on two different crime families and the rivalry between the crime bosses that run them, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. While both were well respected in the criminal underworld, they ran their illegal enterprises very differently. Genovese was an enforcer type known for his brutality, and Costello relied more on charisma and brains to get the job done. Robert De Niro will have his work cut out for him when he takes on both characters in a movie that highlights the historic criminals and the assassination attempt on Costello ordered by Genovese that took place in 1957. Even though the hit was unsuccessful, Costello gives up his mafia throne and authority to Genovese in favor of retirement. This is a contrast to the bloodshed and violence that follows in most mob stories.
As far as the movie's narrative is concerned, the concept of a crime boss in the Mafia trying to kill another head of a family is nothing new when it comes to mob flicks. But De Niro playing two very different roles in a genre that helped solidify him as one of the most revered actors of his generation does come off as the kind of score fans wouldn't want to miss out on. And De Niro isn't the only talented player in the cast of "Wise Guys."
Who is starring in Wise Guys?
As previously mentioned, the man taking on both starring roles in "Wise Guys" as Vito Genavises and Frank Costello will be two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. While the actor, whose recent efforts include "Joker" and "Killers of the Flower Moon," has an assortment of credits across various genres, he has cultivated a reputation for putting out remarkable performances in crime dramas like "The Godfather Part II," "Heat," "Goodfellas," and "Casino."
Deadline reported on October 21, 2022 that Debra Messing was in talks to play Bobbi Costello, the wife of Frank Costello. Messing is known for "The Wedding Date," "Searching," "Bros," "Will and Grace," and "The Mysteries of Laura." A few days later, it was revealed that Katherine Narducci would be playing Vito Genovese's wife, Anna. Fans may recognize her from a number of projects, including the films "The Irishman" and "The Wizard of Lies," both of which also starred De Niro.
On January 23, 2020, Cosmo Jarvis was added to the cast. As far as his film experience is concerned, his noteworthy works include acclaimed performances in "Lady Macbeth" and "Calm with Horses" and appearances on shows like "Peaky Blinders."
Who is directing Wise Guys?
Veteran director Barry Levinson was chosen to helm "Wise Guys," and he's been adding credits to his resume since 1970. Some of the Oscar-winning director's standout achievements include "The Natural," "Good Morning, Vietnam," and "Rain Man," which earned him an Academy Award in 1989. When it comes to gangster films, Levinson earned some credibility thanks to his work with Warren Beatty in the 1991 feature "Bugsy."
While his resume speaks for itself, what's interesting about the "Wise Guys" project is it's one of the many collaborations the cinematic auteur has accomplished with Robert De Niro, whom he previously worked with on "Wag the Dog," "Sleeper," and "What Just Happened." In addition, the director also worked with De Niro and "Wise Guys" co-star Kathleen Narducci on "The Wizard of Lies."
Levinson's experience as a filmmaker, familiarity with the genre, and prior experience with some of its cast bode well for the film's success and arguably add to the reasons why fans shouldn't sleep on "Wise Guys."
Who is writing Wise Guys?
Nicholas Pileggi is responsible for penning the screenplay for "Wise Guys," which isn't his first time writing a great gangster movie for Robert De Niro. Pileggi is also a renowned author who wrote the book "Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family," which centers on Henry Hill, a member of the Mafia who eventually becomes an informant. The New York Times bestseller, published in 1985, would eventually become the source material for the Oscar-winning movie "Goodfellas." Pileggi wrote the screenplay with Martin Scorsese, and the movie would later be revered as one of the filmmaker's best works — and one of De Niro's, too, as he portrayed Jimmy Conway (a fictionalized version of real-life Mafia associate James Burke) in the film.
He also wrote a book called "Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas" that chronicled the Mafia's reign over Sin City in the 1970s and 1980s. The true crime story focused on casino executive Frank Rosenthal and his friend Anthony Spilotro. Pileggi again adapted his work for a Scorsese-directed motion picture starring De Niro with the 1995 Academy Award-nominated film "Casino," where Rosenthal and Spilotro were respectively renamed Sam "Ace" Rothstein (De Niro) and Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci).
Pileggi has executive producer credits on "American Gangster" and "The Irishman." A quick look through his history with crime dramas makes it clear why he was chosen to write "Wise Guys."
Who is producing Wise Guys?
Academy Award winner Irwin Winkler is listed as one of the producers for "Wise Guys." Since 1967, Winkler has produced a number of feature films people are probably very familiar with, including "The Right Stuff," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and the "Rocky" movies. He has also worked on some of Robert De Niro's movies in the past, such as "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman."
Also producing "Wise Guys" is Jason Sosnoff, whose early credits before his producing days include working on several of Robert De Niro's films as an office production aide on "Analyze This," research advisor on "The Good Shepherd," and assistant to Barry Levinson (director) on "What Just Happened." He has also worked as a producer on director Barry Levinson's films, including "The Bay" and "Rock the Kasbah."
With the way things are playing out with "Wise Guys," there are arguably more connections behind the scenes than an actual crime syndicate, which makes sense considering what inspired the movie in the first place.
Is Wise Guys based on a true story?
For those wondering, "Wise Guys" is based on actual events that happened in real life. Frank Costello and Vito Genovese were both high-ranking members of the mob working under Lucky Luciano. But when he was no longer in power, Genovese tried to take Costello out, but the assassination attempt in 1957 failed. Costello left with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the head and decided that was enough to get him to retire from a life of crime.
Tony DeStefano, author of "Top Hoodlum: Frank Costello Prime Minister of the Mafia" and "The Deadly Don: Vito Genovese, Mafia Boss," has an intriguing theory behind what motivated Genovese to have Costello whacked. "I think the main problem was that Genovese felt envious of Costello, who was the more polished, politically connected, and more astute businessman," DeStefano told The Mob Museum. "For those reasons, Costello was given the leadership of the family by Luciano after Genovese left for Europe in the face of the murder rap." The writer added, "Genovese saw Costello in the 1950s as the main impediment to his control of the family."
But despite getting shot in the head and losing to Genovese, writer Nicholas Pileggi feels Costello got off easy, saying, "If ever there was an organized crime figure who came out pretty good, it was Frank Costello."
It will be interesting to see how the true crime story will play out in the movie and if Robert De Niro kills it playing two notorious wise guys or if he leaves viewers feeling like they have a retirement-inducing head wound.