Wise Guys Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

While there is no denying that Robert De Niro has successfully entertained audiences for decades in a wide array of roles, the parts that arguably put him on the map include carefully crafted crime boss personas found in some of the most popular mob movies ever made. The actor is looking to add more mob roles to his resume as he is set to star in the upcoming crime drama "Wise Guys."

De Niro has been known to impress audiences with his efforts as Jimmy Conway in "Goodfellas" and the young Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II," a performance which earned him the 1975 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also received an Oscar nomination for best actor for playing Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver." It's pretty clear that De Niro delivers when playing a character in a crime drama, but what if he was given the chance to play two parts in the same gangster flick? Thankfully, the movie "Wise Guys" will provide the Cecil B. DeMille Award winner with that opportunity.

The actor will be headlining the feature in both leading roles as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two real-life Italian-American mob bosses whose rivalry shook up the criminal underworld in the 1950s. Anyone looking to get in on the action before De Niro pulls double duty in dual roles should show their respect by getting better acquainted with what's happening with "Wise Guys."