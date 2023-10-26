The One Friends Actor The Show's Director Didn't Think Was Funny

"Friends" wasn't just the story of six New York City besties. Over its 10-season run, the Emmy-winning sitcom featured many recurring characters that fans grew to know and love. Who can forget Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica's (Courteney Cox) quirky parents, Jack (Elliott Gould) and Judy Geller (Christina Pickles), or the cackling Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and her "Oh my God" catchphrase? Turns out, not only were the main characters hilarious, but their friends and family members were too. However, one supporting character didn't make a similar comedic splash.

In his 2022 memoir, "Directed by James Burrows," the veteran "Friends" director admitted he couldn't get past the lack of chemistry between Ross and his short-time wife Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale). Even worse, he noted that Baxendale just wasn't funny enough. "She was nice, but not particularly funny," Burrows wrote of Baxendale (per People). "Schwimmer had no one to bounce off. It was like clapping with one hand."

Burrows strongly implied that he even considered casting a new actor for the role of Emily in an attempt to find a partner for Ross who was as funny as his on-and-off love, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel. In the end, a strict shooting schedule prevented that. "You need someone who gets laughs," he wrote. "Sometimes you start an arc and it ain't working out, so you have to get rid of that person."

Alas, Ross and Emily's romance only lasted a few months before the British bride was shipped back to England and written off of the show. Okay, Ross calling Emily "Rachel" during their wedding vows may have pushed her there too.