Who Is The Singer In Peyton Manning's Nationwide Commercial?

A new commercial for Nationwide starring former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning debuted during the Monday Night Football broadcast on October 16. Its opening shot is of a country singer noodling on an acoustic guitar. He and Manning then start brainstorming a jingle that can communicate Nationwide's services beyond their insurance offerings. When Manning doesn't like the singer's suggestions and claims that he's the songwriting authority, the singer is quick to point out that he's a three-time Grammy winner before they devolve into personal insults.

Fans of country music will recognize that this singer is none other than Brad Paisley. In fact, while Paisley is a country star first and foremost, he's been a staple of Nationwide ad campaigns for years now. Collaborations between the insurance company and the Grammy-winning singer date back to a 2016 commercial in which Paisley adds heartfelt lyrics to Nationwide's signature jingle. Nationwide started pairing Manning and Paisley, starting with a 2017 spot in which Manning played something of a record producer role, giving Paisley notes on a performance of that same jingle. The comedy of this latest ad, then — in which Manning acts like he somehow knows more about music than a megastar — is steeped in six years of continuity.