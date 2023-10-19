Actors Who Died Right Before Their Birthday
It's always sad when celebrities die, as we are forced to say goodbye to stars whose work we love. Whether an A-list talent who'd entertained us on the big screen for decades or a journeyman TV actor whom we may never have fully appreciated, it's a major loss for fans who grew up watching them on screens big and small. Nevertheless, some celebrity passings hit us harder than others for a variety of reasons, including when death comes not long before they're due to celebrate a birthday.
Because birthdays are generally happy occasions marked by friendly gatherings and loads of cheer, there's something especially sad when someone dies so close to celebrating one more. It gives us pause to think that they came so close to enjoying another one of those happy days, leaving us with a sobering reminder of how fleeting life can be. Still, when it happens, it's important to remember that loss is not just about what we'll miss but what we had when they were with us. So join us as we celebrate the lives of some of the biggest actors who died right before their birthdays.
Betty White
Friends with everyone from Carol Burnett to Ryan Reynolds, Betty White received a late-in-life celebrity renaissance. She'd been a star in the 1950s with the sitcom "Life with Elizabeth" and her own talk show. By the 1970s, she was one of the biggest TV stars of the decade as a featured cast member of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She even got her own sitcom in 1977, "The Betty White Show." However, she was in her 60s when she snagged her most iconic role, starring as Rose Nylund on the smash hit comedy "The Golden Girls" alongside Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.
Ending "The Golden Girls" as a septuagenarian was hardly the end of her career. She appeared with some of the biggest contemporary actors in Hollywood, like Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer in "The Story of Us" and Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in "The Proposal." Into her '80s and '90s, White was unstoppable. A regular on TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland," White also showed up on everything from "Community" and "30 Rock" to "The Simpsons" and "Bones."
In 2010, she became the oldest first-time host of "Saturday Night Live" and pushed the record even further when she did it again in 2015. After an incredible life that few could imagine, Betty White died on New Year's Eve, 2021, 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday.
David Warner
From dramas and romantic comedies to action movies and sci-fi classics, British actor David Warner was in more movies and TV shows than we can count. He got his start in the 1960s in his native England, appearing on TV in long-running shows like "Z-Cars" and films like "Tom Jones." Warner broke out in the '70s, starring with Gregory Peck in "The Omen" and opposite Honor Blackman in "Age of Innocence." The 1980s made Warner an icon. He had leading villain roles in science fiction and fantasy favorites like "Time Bandits" from director Terry Gilliam and "Tron," where he played the sinister Master Control Program.
Warner was a favorite of sci-fi fans, having played three different characters in "Star Trek." He also made two appearances in the "Doctor Who" franchise and had a recurring role on the short-lived "Total Recall 2070. He was also famous for his voicework in animation. With roles in "Spider-Man," "Freakazoid," "Gargoyles," and both "Batman" and "Superman" animated series, his voice was instantly recognizable to any '90s kid. His final roles were in animation, playing characters in "Teen Titans Go!" and "Elliot from Earth" just months before his passing on July 24, 2022, just five days before his 81st birthday.
Eileen Ryan
Eileen Ryan is often cited as the mother of two-time Academy Award-winner Sean Penn. Though her career wasn't without its ups and downs, Ryan was a star in her own right. In the late 1950s, just when she was getting started, she married director Leo Penn, an outspoken trade union supporter. Penn was famously blacklisted, which didn't help Ryan's blossoming career in Hollywood.
Getting her career off the ground in the 1960s, though, Ryan appeared on TV in classics like "The Twilight Zone," "Bonanza," and "Ben Casey" before deciding to step away from acting to become a full-time mother to her children Sean, Chris, and Michael. She famously turned down a lead role in a film by acclaimed director John Frankenheimer during this period. Once her parental duties were fulfilled, Ryan saw a huge career resurgence in the 1990s.
That decade, Ryan was seemingly everywhere, with guest-starring roles in "ER," "NYPD Blue," "Ally McBeal," and "Matlock." Her roles in "Parenthood" and "Benny and Joon" made her recognizable to moviegoers. She was retired for nearly a decade upon her death on October 9, 2022, which came within a week of her 95th birthday.
William Hurt
William Hurt had his breakout role in Ken Russell's sci-fi horror masterpiece "Altered States" in 1980, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He followed that up with "Body Heat" and the political thriller "Gorky Park." His role as Luis Medina in the film adaptation of "Kiss of the Spider-Woman" earned him the most accolades, including an Oscar for best actor.
In the following decades, Hurt became famous for supporting roles, even winning another Academy Award in 2006 for playing mobster Richie Cusack in "A History of Violence." Of course, today's audiences may remember him best for his role as Thaddeus Ross, the military and political foil of the Hulk and the Avengers in 2008's "Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Black Widow" (that part has since passed to Harrison Ford, who will take over in the upcoming fourth "Captain America" film).
Hurt's career wasn't without controversy. Over the years, he'd been saddled with allegations of sexual assault and domestic abuse from co-stars like Marlee Matlin and one-time girlfriend writer Donna Kaz. These allegations resurfaced in the wake of his death, the result of prostate cancer, which took his life seven days before he would have turned 72, on March 13, 2022.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Ray Stevenson
Hailing from Northern Ireland, Ray Stevenson was a late bloomer in Hollywood, getting his first taste of major stardom in his 40s. He was acting decades earlier, though, getting his start in the mid-1990s in TV movies and lesser-known British dramas. In 1998, he joined Kenneth Branagh for a small role in "The Theory of Flight" with Helena Bonham Carter, but it wasn't until the mid-2000s that things began to really take off for him.
Stevenson's first leading role came in HBO's period drama "Rome," where he starred with Kevin McKidd, Polly Walker, Ciarán Hinds, James Purefoy, and Indira Varma. From there, he inherited the role of gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle in "Punisher: War Zone" (which he'd reprise in an episode of "The Super Hero Squad Show"). Despite that film's failure, Stevenson entered the Marvel Universe again when his former co-star Kenneth Branagh enlisted him to play the Asgardian Volstagg in "Thor," a role he came back for twice.
Known for his imposing stature and steely gaze, Stevenson often played warriors and villains, but by all accounts, was a warm and loving individual whom co-stars praised for his kindness. Following roles in prestige period dramas "Vikings," "Black Sails," and "Das Boot," Stevenson filmed his final on-screen role as Baylan Skoll in the "Star Wars" spin-off "Ahsoka," which was released after his death. He died on May 25, 2023, not long after completing his work on the series and just four days before his 59th birthday.
Carol Channing
Comedian Ryan Stiles brought her back into the spotlight in the '90s and 2000s with his frequent impersonations of her on "Whose Line is it Anyway," but in her heyday, Carol Channing was one of the biggest stars of stage and screen. She was famous for originating the lead roles in classics like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "Hello Dolly" and by the 1960s, was a hit at the movies with "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and on TV with appearances on "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In."
She might not have been an EGOT, but thanks to a career that spanned parts of eight decades, she did earn Oscar, Tony, and Grammy nominations, winning multiple Tony Awards, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe. Her discography includes Broadway soundtracks, comedy records, and spoken word albums. Even if you weren't around for her prime years, you've probably seen or heard some of her later work, which included cameos on "Family Guy" and "Space Ghost Coast to Coast." Her final TV appearance was in a 2016 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
On January 15, 2019, a mere two weeks before her 98th birthday, Channing died of natural causes. After her passing, Broadway dimmed its lights in her honor, as the stage just wasn't as bright without her.
Jerry Douglas
Jerry Douglas began acting in 1961, debuting on the big screen as an unnamed gangster in the Allen Baron crime drama "Blast of Silence." His work from there wasn't very consistent, appearing in small roles in minor movies. He eventually did develop a prolific career as a TV guest actor, appearing on "The Outer Limits," "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke" in the 1960s, and "Mission: Impossible," "The Bionic Woman," and "The Incredible Hulk" in the 1970s. He finally hit his stride in the 1980s when he secured a regular role on the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless."
In 1982, Douglas joined the classic soap as John Abbott, the head of the Abbott family. From there, he made his name as one of the many soap opera stars who played the same character for decades. Even after his character was killed off in a 2006 episode, Douglas continued playing the role, showing up as a hallucination. In real life, Douglas remained alive and well into the 2020s, passing away on November 9, 2021, three days before he would have turned 89 years old.
John Ritter
Sitcom star John Ritter made his first on-screen appearance in 1967 as a contestant on "The Dating Game," and not long after became a television mainstay. In the 1970s, he showed up on episodes of "Hawaii Five-O," "The Waltons," "M*A*S*H," "Rhoda," "Starsky & Hutch," and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Ritter's claim to fame came in 1977 when he was cast as Jack Tripper, a virile bachelor living with two beautiful single women, in the long-running sitcom "Three's Company." The role made him a household name.
In the late '80s, after "Three's Company" had ended, Ritter moved on to the short-lived "Hooperman." In the early '90s, he starred in "Hearts Afire." He voiced the titular "Clifford the Big Red Dog" in the early 2000s, just before landing his next big hit, "8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter," where he starred as a frustrated father to a pair of teenage girls. The show was an instant hit, but in 2003, not long after production began on its second season, Ritter died unexpectedly of an aortic dissection suffered between shooting scenes. It was especially tragic not just because Ritter was still in his prime and not because he was one of the few actors who died on set — but because he died on September 11, 2003, six days before he would have turned 55.
Robert Vaughn
When it comes to 1960s secret agents, Sean Connery may get the most attention, but Robert Vaughn is right behind him. Vaughn was the star of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," where he played the intrepid intelligence agent Napoleon Solo, who works for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement. The series helped make the secret agent genre popular, airing just two years after "Dr. No" and running for four hit seasons, with several episodes expanded and released theatrically.
"The Man from U.N.C.L.E." was hardly Vaughn's only noteworthy role. By 1964, he'd already starred alongside Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen as one of the eponymous "Magnificent Seven," and in 1968, as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." was ending, he starred with McQueen again in the classic crime drama "Bullitt." In 1978, he took home an Emmy Award for his role as Frank Flaherty — a character based on H.R. Haldeman — in the political thriller miniseries "Washington: Behind Closed Doors," a fictionalized take on Richard Nixon's presidency.
Into the '80s and '90s, Vaughn became more of a character actor, appearing in "Delta Force" and as the villainous Ross Webster in "Superman III" while guest starring on hit shows like "Walker, Texas Ranger." He even had a recurring role on the small screen adaptation of "The Magnificent Seven." On November 11, 2016, 11 days before he would have turned 84, he died of leukemia.
Angela Lansbury
Only one woman can stack up against sleuths like Sherlock, Monk, and Columbo, and her name is Jessica Fletcher. Played by Angela Lansbury for 12 seasons in the iconic TV mystery "Murder, She Wrote," Fletcher is a crime novelist by profession and, thanks to Lansbury's acerbic charm and talent, a brilliant, astute, and headstrong force to be reckoned with. Already a well-known stage and screen star, Lansbury took the role in her late '50s.
Lansbury made a name for herself in the 1940s, starring in many all-time greats like "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and "The Three Musketeers," and she never slowed down. Decade after decade, she churned out hits, with every new generation introduced to her through beloved classics like "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" in 1971, "The Pirates of Penzance" in 1983, and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" in 1991 as the voice of Mrs. Potts.
Lansbury also had success on Broadway and, in 2019, starred in a production of "The Importance of Being Earnest." Her final role was in Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion," released just months after her death. Lansbury died on October 11, 2022, missing her 97th birthday by a scant five days. Despite all her great roles and a resume longer than a CVS receipt, Lansbury will always be known as Jessica Fletcher, the amateur detective who solved crimes with a shrewd attitude, a furrowed brow, and a twinkle in her eye.
Don Calfa
Don Calfa was one of the most underrated character actors of the last 50 years. You may recognize his face because he was in everything from popular movies to long-running TV shows, typically playing minor roles. He dabbled in nearly every genre, too, including crime dramas like Martin Scorsese's "New York, New York," the neo-noir erotic thriller "The Postman Always Rings Twice," and the '80s comedy "Weekend at Bernie's."
If you're a horror buff, you know Calfa for his infamous role as Ernie Kaltenbrunner, the mortician who accidentally causes a zombie outbreak in 1985's "The Return of the Living Dead." Calfa also shined on TV, with guest spots in all the best TV classics from "Kojak" to "Columbo." He even had a small role in "Twin Peaks" as well as recurring roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Doogie Howser, M.D."
After a long and fruitful career with few dull moments, Calfa died on December 1, 2016. Two days later, he would have celebrated his 77th birthday.
Suzanne Somers
John Ritter isn't the only star of "Three's Company" to die within days of their birthday. His co-star, Suzanne Somers, who played Jack Tripper's buxom, bubbly housemate, Chrissy Snow, likewise passed away not long before her birthday. Somers was a sitcom superstar, thanks to her role as Snow. Famously, she tried to leverage her newfound celebrity status to get a pay raise, only to get fired from the hit sitcom. While it may sound like Somers got greedy, the truth was that she was one of the big reasons the show was a hit, yet Ritter was making five times her salary per episode.
Following that debacle, Somers' career took a downturn, but she was able to recover in part thanks to becoming the spokesperson for the Thighmaster, an exercise machine that's since become iconic. After misfires like "She's the Sheriff," Somers finally snagged a leading role in another hit sitcom, playing the wife of Patrick Duffy in the family series "Step By Step," which ran for seven successful seasons. In the early 2000s, Somers stepped away from acting, becoming more of a celebrity personality, appearing regularly on the Home Shopping Network, writing self-help books, and hosting her own online talk show on Lifetime. On October 15, 2023, less than a day before her 77th birthday, Somers died after a new breast cancer diagnosis, which had returned after an earlier remission.