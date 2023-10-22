One Of Star Wars' Most Powerful Sith Lords Was Played By ... Mark Hamill?

Mark Hamill is best known by both "Star Wars" fans and casual viewers alike for his career-defining turn as Luke Skywalker. The central hero of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Luke has been played onscreen multiple times by Hamill, who reprised his role as the character in all three of the franchise's Disney-produced sequel films. Suffice it to say, Luke will likely always be Hamill's most well-known role. That doesn't mean, however, that the iconic "Star Wars" hero is the only major character Hamill has played throughout his career.

Luke isn't even the only "Star Wars" character that the actor has portrayed. Indeed, Darth Bane is among the staggering number of villains Hamill has voiced. To date, the legendary Sith Lord has only appeared in one canonical "Star Wars" project: the finale of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 6. The episode follows Yoda as he travels to Moraband, the homeworld of the Sith. Once there, he faces the sentient ghost of Darth Bane, who tests his commitment to the Jedi Order, as well as his ability to see through certain Dark Side illusions. During their brief but noteworthy interaction, Bane is voiced by none other than Hamill himself.

While this detail might not initially seem like anything more than a fun Easter egg, Darth Bane is definitely a character worthy of a performer like Hamill. He is, in fact, one of the most important Sith Lords in "Star Wars" history.