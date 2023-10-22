The Weird Gossip Girl Mistake That Has TikTok In Absolute Meltdown

The day after @janicesworld posted about the "Gossip Girl" shoe blooper, another TikTok user named @womeninfilm stitched her video and pushed back on the idea that the show's editors were responsible. In the follow-up video, @womeninfilm argued that editors spend hours looking at the footage they're assigned to edit and would never have missed a mistake like this. Instead, she said the blame lies not with the post-production staff, but with the producers and directors who approved the cut.

She explained, "I notice everything, everything. And I will say, 'Hey, I don't think we have the shot.' Or, 'Hey, this shot has something weird in it.' And without fail, I will hear 'The audience won't notice. The audience won't know.'"

@Womeninfilm went on to say that seasoned editors are trained to zoom in on everything and think about every detail when working. She says she knows that the mistakes the producers and directors make are going to be noticed and called out by audiences.