Chicago Fire: Brettsey Is A Dawsey Carbon Copy And Season 12 Better Fix It

It's hard to keep a super-couple going when you're running a procedural. Between cast changes, cases of the week, and spin-offs, romances can easily get stuck in emotional purgatory, with lovebirds forever doomed to warily circle each other because the show refuses to pull the trigger on their passion — sometimes for decades (Stabler and Benson, we're looking at you). On soap operas, romance woes happen all the time. And on certain long-lived ensemble dramas, like those of the One Chicago universe, it's just as commonplace.

To wit, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) started their romantic lives on "Chicago Fire" with completely different partners. Though there has always been a vocal contingent of fans who have yearned for them to get together, both were in strong relationships with other people before winding up romantically connected.

With that in mind, it's hard not to make comparisons between Sylvie's romance with Matt, and Matt's previous marriage to Gabrielle Dawson (Monica Raymund). It's even harder to ignore the fact that the writers are putting the couple through so many of the same familiar beats, instead of letting their love thrive on its own merits. To be frank, it's starting to look like someone pressed the "copy" button and pasted many of the couple's major story beats right into Sylvie and Matt's storyline.

Brettsey deserves better. So do the folks watching "Chicago Fire." And in Season 12, they'd better fix it — or risk losing audience sympathy completely.