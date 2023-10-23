Star Wars: The Clone Wars - How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

With the original and prequel film trilogies completed, the "Star Wars" franchise moved on to television in 2008. After a theatrical film introduction, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" debuted on Cartoon Network, giving fans an in-depth look at the titular conflict. It brings back iconic characters such as Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton), as well as franchise newcomers like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker). Though it took time, the animated series eventually found its footing with "Star Wars" fans, going on to enjoy an impressive small-screen run.

"The Clone Wars" initially called Cartoon Network home, remaining there for five seasons. Season 6 was completed, but due to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm and, therefore, the "Star Wars" brand, the episodes never made it to CN. Instead, they arrived on Netflix in 2014 — dubbed "The Lost Missions" — thus ending "The Clone Wars." However, given the devoted fanbase behind it, dangling plot threads from Seasons 5 and 6, and unused Season 7 story plans, the series triumphantly returned in 2021. When the seventh and last season concluded, the final episode count for "The Clone Wars" came in at 133.

Of course, to get the most out of a "Clone Wars" binge, there are plenty of other animated "Star Wars" productions to check out.