Star Wars: The Clone Wars - How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
With the original and prequel film trilogies completed, the "Star Wars" franchise moved on to television in 2008. After a theatrical film introduction, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" debuted on Cartoon Network, giving fans an in-depth look at the titular conflict. It brings back iconic characters such as Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton), as well as franchise newcomers like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker). Though it took time, the animated series eventually found its footing with "Star Wars" fans, going on to enjoy an impressive small-screen run.
"The Clone Wars" initially called Cartoon Network home, remaining there for five seasons. Season 6 was completed, but due to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm and, therefore, the "Star Wars" brand, the episodes never made it to CN. Instead, they arrived on Netflix in 2014 — dubbed "The Lost Missions" — thus ending "The Clone Wars." However, given the devoted fanbase behind it, dangling plot threads from Seasons 5 and 6, and unused Season 7 story plans, the series triumphantly returned in 2021. When the seventh and last season concluded, the final episode count for "The Clone Wars" came in at 133.
Of course, to get the most out of a "Clone Wars" binge, there are plenty of other animated "Star Wars" productions to check out.
The Clone Wars has paved the way for other Star Wars animated favorites
Following up Genndy Tartakovsky's "Star Wars: Clone Wars" series from 2003, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" became a TV phenomenon among young viewers. Most "Star Wars" fans who grew up with the prequel films came to adore it, and they still do years after the show's premiere. Therefore, it's no surprise that "The Clone Wars" has served as a jumping-off point for numerous other animated "Star Wars" endeavors in recent years — some managing to spawn equally passionate fanbases all their own.
First and foremost is the 2014 Disney XD series "Star Wars Rebels," which takes place years after "The Clone Wars" ended yet features numerous characters and references to it. That title ran for four seasons and now stands with "The Clone Wars" as one of the most celebrated "Star Wars" TV shows out there. Meanwhile, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is more of a direct sequel to "The Clone Wars," putting the spotlight on Clone Force 99 — a team of unique clones introduced during "The Clone Wars" Season 7. As for "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," it specifically highlights key moments in the life of Ahsoka Tano, who built her name on "The Clone Wars."
Say what you will about some of the stories, side characters, animation style, and the like. There's no denying the impact "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" had and continues to have on the franchise at large through its 133 episodes.