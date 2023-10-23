Emily From Storage Wars Was Also On One Of America's #1 Shows

Many cast members have populated "Storage Wars" over the years. And a welcome breath of fresh air came in Season 10 when Emily Wears joined the proceedings. She stepped into a male-dominated realm, never having an issue holding her ground despite being a younger auctioneer than what most bidders are accustomed to. She remained a main cast member until Season 12, but it's far from the only reality show she's appeared on. Emily from "Storage Wars" may also be recognizable from her showing up on one of the most popular reality shows of all time — "American Idol."

She didn't make it past the audition stage, as the judges voted "No" for her moving on, but she did get a chance to merge the two worlds momentarily. A clip from her "American Idol" episode on YouTube shows her demonstrating her auctioneering skills by talking fast, immediately making an impression on the judges. She then starts to sing, which leaves something to be desired for the industry professionals. Judge Keith Urban tells her, "You're so photogenic, and your personality's really beautiful. But the pitch is drifting everywhere."

She chalks it up to nerves and sadly goes home that day. But she shouldn't feel too down on her luck, as she has a ton else going for her.