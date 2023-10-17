Netflix's Avatar Reveals Lord Ozai, General Iroh, Princess Azula & Commander Zhao
Netflix is currently riding a wave of goodwill after the success of its live-action adaptation of "One Piece." Now, all eyes are on another hotly anticipated reboot of a classic animated series — "Avatar: The Last Airbender." More information on the forthcoming series will likely come during Netflix's Geeked Week, where the streaming service offers a glance at some of its more immediately popular projects, which runs from November 6 through 12. But we already have our first look at some of the characters of the Fire Nation. The Netflix TikTok account uploaded a slideshow showing off Zuko (Dallas Liu), General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung).
For the most part, fans seem to like the look of the Fire Nation. Above all else, almost everyone agrees this is a massive upgrade over the 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The original cartoon series drew heavily from Asian aesthetics, and the Netflix show is doing right by fans by casting predominantly Asian actors to bring these roles to life once more.
Fans also get to hear some potential music from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender
The casting for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is bound to be a relief for fans. All of the characters look incredibly similar to how they did in the cartoon. Netflix had previously shared images of the main cast, including Prince Zuko in addition to Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell), and Sokka (Ian Ousley). And if the new pictures weren't enough, the slideshow is accompanied by a music track that feels very much in line with the tone of the show.
Season 1 of Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which consists of eight hour-long episodes, will likely adapt the first season of the animated series. Those episodes involved Aang learning how to master water-bending, all while being pursued by Prince Zuko. One would imagine this would influence the live-action season, similar to how Season 1 of Netflix's "One Piece" adapted the first arc of the manga.
There's no firm release date for "Avatar: The Last Airbender," with materials currently mentioning how it'll come out sometime in 2024. That could change during Geeked Week, but for the time being, it's looking like fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic about the new show, as the cast and the costume design really seem to capture the essence of what made people fall in love with "The Last Airbender" in the first place.