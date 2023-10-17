Netflix's Avatar Reveals Lord Ozai, General Iroh, Princess Azula & Commander Zhao

The casting for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is bound to be a relief for fans. All of the characters look incredibly similar to how they did in the cartoon. Netflix had previously shared images of the main cast, including Prince Zuko in addition to Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell), and Sokka (Ian Ousley). And if the new pictures weren't enough, the slideshow is accompanied by a music track that feels very much in line with the tone of the show.

Season 1 of Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which consists of eight hour-long episodes, will likely adapt the first season of the animated series. Those episodes involved Aang learning how to master water-bending, all while being pursued by Prince Zuko. One would imagine this would influence the live-action season, similar to how Season 1 of Netflix's "One Piece" adapted the first arc of the manga.

There's no firm release date for "Avatar: The Last Airbender," with materials currently mentioning how it'll come out sometime in 2024. That could change during Geeked Week, but for the time being, it's looking like fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic about the new show, as the cast and the costume design really seem to capture the essence of what made people fall in love with "The Last Airbender" in the first place.