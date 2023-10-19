The Frasier Sequel Destroys The Original Series Finale's Happy Ending

At the start of the two-part "Frasier" series finale, protagonist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is aboard a plane and begins recounting to his seatmate what brought him there. All the while, viewers are led to believe he's on his way to San Francisco for a new job. However, the last episode's final scene reveals he chose to fly to Chicago in pursuit of his love interest, Charlotte Connor ("Ozark" star Laura Linney). While what happens next is left intentionally vague, viewers can assume Frasier lives happily ever after with Charlotte after choosing a grand romantic gesture over advancing his career.

Now that "Frasier" is back on Paramount+, fans know definitively what happened between Frasier and Charlotte. As it turns out, the revival nullifies that happy ending.

The sequel series takes place approximately 20 years after its predecessor, mirroring the amount of time that has passed between both shows. Near the start of Episode 1, Frasier meets up with an old friend named Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and reminisces on his recent past. During this conversation, he reveals that his gambit from the original series finale paid off. However, just prior to the events of the new show, Charlotte left him. After dropping this bombshell, Frasier moves on to other topics, so precisely what went wrong between them remains unclear.