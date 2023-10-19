The Fall Of The House Of Usher & Blue Bloods Have One Weird Thing In Common

One wouldn't think that the Usher family — renown more for selfishness and avarice than warm feelings of bonhomie — wouldn't have a lot in common with those New York-based straight arrows, the Reagan clan, late of CBS' "Blue Bloods." Yet one specific and important ritual ties both clans together: the family dinner scene.

During "The Fall of the House of Usher," we quickly learn that such meetings are a rare thing in the Usher family. Since most members of the clan can't stand each other, this isn't a big surprise. To wit, the reason why Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) has called the family together isn't to praise their hard work or express his appreciation and love; it's to ferret out the mole leaking information on all of the dirty dealings connected to their work at Fortunato Pharmaceuticals out to governmental sources. Since he and the company have just been indicted on dozens of charges, the matter is more important than the kids' petty squabbling. The dinner concludes with Roderick offering his children, his granddaughter, and his in-laws a bounty of $50 million to find him his rat.

The Reagan family, in a phrase, would never. Family dinners for the closely-knit clan usually involve less scheming and plotting and more togetherness, joking around, and advice-giving. They're also a regular weekly highlight for every single Reagan in the family, taking place every Sunday night. But that isn't the only secret hiding deep in those famous Reagan dinners.