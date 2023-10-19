Channing Tatum Cast As Green Lantern - A Wild DC Movie Rumor Explained

A rumor that "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street" star Channing Tatum is in the running for the role of Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, in a future DC project is currently picking up steam. Multiple reports of alleged interest on the part of Warner Bros. have surfaced online. Fans have also dove into the speculation. For example, a thread on the Comic Book Movies subreddit dedicated to the possibility received more than 100 upvotes.

The basis for this rumor is an October 12 episode of John Rocha and Jeff Sneider's podcast "The Hot Mic," which is available on YouTube. Partway through, Rocha mentions the fact that Sneider floated Tatum as someone he wants to see as Green Lantern during one of their prior discussions. According to a source Rocha claims both he and Sneider tend to find credible, this notion made its way to an official Warner Bros. meeting. "They have heard that people at Warner Bros. like your idea of casting Channing Tatum as Hal Jordan," Rocha said, summarizing information from his anonymous source. "Apparently, that when you said it on the show, that gave them the possibility to consider that."

For what it's worth, Sneider doesn't believe that his comments had any sway with Warner executives. Nevertheless, he reiterates that he still believes that Tatum would make an ideal Hal Jordan. So, while the rumor simply posits Tatum to be in consideration for the role, the fact that the info purportedly came from an official source has fans talking all the same.