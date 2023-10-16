Star Wars Announces Thrawn & Darth Vader Team-Up And A New Mace Windu Series
"Star Wars" fans got several exciting new comic book announcements at New York Comic Con, with Lucasfilm Publishing revealing upcoming titles starring Grand Admiral Thrawn, Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.
"Star Wars" comics have had multiple standout titles over the last few years. Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco's "Star Wars: Darth Vader" continues the Sith Lord's adventures directly after the events of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," where he gets revenge on those who prevented Luke Skywalker from turning to the Dark Side. Meanwhile, "Star Wars: The High Republic" by Cavan Scott, Ario Anindito, and Mark Morales has taken readers to the Golden Age of the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order in a previously unseen period in the franchise with new characters, creatures, and worlds.
Now, Lucasfilm Publishing is showing off the next wave of comic book stories coming soon — and for fans of Jedi and Sith alike, the lineup is quite an intriguing mix of characters.
Fan-favorite characters will star in new titles
For those wanting to see more Grand Admiral Thrawn following actor Lars Mikkelsen's chilling appearance in the live-action "Ahsoka" series on Disney+, the villain will star in "Thrawn Alliances," adapting Timothy Zahn's novel of the same name. The story will feature a team-up with Darth Vader. Zahn will co-write the comic alongside writer Jody Houser ("Star Wars: Thrawn") and cover art from Rod Reis ("New Mutants"). The first issue arrives in comic book stores in January.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," a new "Star Wars: Mace Windu" miniseries from Marvel Comics by Marc Bernardin ("Fatman Beyond") with cover art by Mateus Manhanini ("G.O.D.S.") is set to release in January. Artwork from Mahanini features Samuel L. Jackson's version of the Jedi (seen in the prequel trilogy) wielding his iconic purple lightsaber.
Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi will star in new "Hyperspace Stories" graphic novels from Dark Horse Comics. Qui-Gon's tale will be written by George Mann ("The Albion Initiative") and illustrated by Andrea Mutti ("A Legacy of Violence.") The Obi-Wan adventure comes from writer Cecil Castellucci ("Female Furies") and artist Lucas Marangon ("Tag & Bink Are Dead"). Michael Cho ("Batman: Urban Legends") draws the colorful covers for each graphic novel. No release date has been shared.
Phase III of the High Republic Era kicks into gear
Lucasfilm Publishing also shared new details about upcoming stories in "Star Wars: The High Republic." In covers by Phil Noto ("The Variants") coming out in January for "Star Wars: Shadows of Starlight" #4 by Charles Soule ("Daredevil") and Ibraim Roberson ("Star Wars: Revelations"), the Eye of the Nihil, Marchion Ro, wields the murdered Jedi Master, Loden Greatstorm's, lightsaber. At the same time, Keeve Trennis fights Lourna Dee. Additionally, StarWars.com shared new cover art for February's "The High Republic Adventures" #3 from Dark Horse Comics (by Daniel José Older, Michael Atiyeh, and Comicraft) from Harvey and Kevin Tolibao featuring Kantam Sy and Tartak Vil.
More announcements at New York Comic Con included a "Star Wars: Jango Fett" miniseries coming in March from Ethan Sacks ("Star Wars: Bounty Hunters"), new collections from Insight Editions including "Star Wars: The High Republic- The Lightsaber Collection" (by Daniel Wallace, Lukasz Liszko, and Ryan Valle), as well as a new visual archive for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" (by Ise Ananphada, Kelly Knox, Clayton Sandell, and S.T. Bende), and first looks at several previously shared projects, including Dark Horse's "Tales from the Death Star." You can find Lucasfilm Publishing's complete list of reveals here.