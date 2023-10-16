Star Wars Announces Thrawn & Darth Vader Team-Up And A New Mace Windu Series

"Star Wars" fans got several exciting new comic book announcements at New York Comic Con, with Lucasfilm Publishing revealing upcoming titles starring Grand Admiral Thrawn, Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.

"Star Wars" comics have had multiple standout titles over the last few years. Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco's "Star Wars: Darth Vader" continues the Sith Lord's adventures directly after the events of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," where he gets revenge on those who prevented Luke Skywalker from turning to the Dark Side. Meanwhile, "Star Wars: The High Republic" by Cavan Scott, Ario Anindito, and Mark Morales has taken readers to the Golden Age of the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order in a previously unseen period in the franchise with new characters, creatures, and worlds.

Now, Lucasfilm Publishing is showing off the next wave of comic book stories coming soon — and for fans of Jedi and Sith alike, the lineup is quite an intriguing mix of characters.