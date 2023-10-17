This Modern Family Alum Appears In Paramount's Frasier Revamp & The OG Series

While the 2023 "Frasier" revival is a sequel to the original '90s "Frasier," the supporting cast surrounding protagonist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) consists of almost entirely of new additions. The one notable returning character is Frasier's nephew David, but he's a newborn in the original season finale and a college-aged in the new show, so a different actor plays him in each series. That said, one actor technically returns from the original "Frasier" and viewers might remember him for his work on "Modern Family."

In "Frasier" Season 10, Episode 20, actor Kevin Daniels plays Steve, an employee at a cafe Frasier and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) briefly hope to frequent as regulars. Then, in Episode 2 of the revival, Daniels appears as a firefighter named Tiny who works with Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). At a bar one night, Frasier finds out that Freddy lied to his co-workers, saying his dad died when he was young. Instead of outright revealing the truth, Frasier helps maintain his son's lie before eventually revealing himself to be Freddy's father. Hilariously, Frasier claims that he and Freddy's mother Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth in the original series) only just learned this to be true. Tiny buys this.

On "Modern Family," meanwhile, Daniels plays a friend of Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) named Longines in a total of 12 episodes between Seasons 2 and 11. By the time of his first appearance on "Modern Family," Daniels had already worked as a screen actor for over a decade.