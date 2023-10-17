The Vampire Diaries: Mystic Falls Had A Completely Different Name In The Books

With its filming location in Covington, Georgia, "The Vampire Diaries" keeps to the spirit of the novels. However, early in the adaptation process, the showrunners decided to do away with the name of Fell's Church. The name itself does appear in the TV series but is instead given to the church that houses the vampire tomb. When it came to naming the town, Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec wanted something that was a little less indicative of religion.

"No disrespect to Fell's Church, but it felt very based in religion and spirituality, and we knew we didn't want the show to be the kind of vampire show that's just about heaven and hell and demons and the devil and God — that kind of thing," Plec told The Hollywood Reporter. "We changed the name of the town arbitrarily."

Plec and Williamson were cutthroat with the changes they made from the book. Elena is more of a queen bee type whose designs on Stefan are ultimately because she can't have him. Though the writers did try to make her more empathetic, Elena is still ultimately a divisive character. This was one of several changes that didn't necessarily work as intended, but other aspects were more successful. Notably, the showrunners stayed away from more high concepts such as angels and religious aspects. Instead, they wrote a series with a more grounded mythology that resulted in many popular spin-offs.