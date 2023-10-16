The Ending Of Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers Explained

By the end of "Halloween 5," we get a unique conclusion for the franchise that isn't seen often: Michael being captured by the police. Normally, he suddenly disappears or is presumed dead. But here, he's actually caught and it seems like his reign of terror might finally come to an end. Unfortunately, Michael is given some assistance by the Man in Black and Haddonfield is left in disarray once again after his escape from his jail cell. Not only has Michael's escape left a trail of blood and many dead police officers, but the police's failure after being so close to stopping him is undoubtedly gutting for the Haddonfield community. Their nightmarish boogeyman is back out on the streets again, and everyone — especially Jamie — is left in a state of absolute shock and fear.

While Michael being free to roam the streets once again is a familiar sight for "Halloween" franchise fans, the ending of "Halloween 5" is unique in another aspect: Michael has an ally in the Man in Black. Fans recently saw Michael team up with another killer in "Halloween Ends," but "Halloween 5" marked the first time that Michael actually had someone helping him. It's something that makes him more dangerous than ever at this point in the franchise, and it adds new layers to the story. Because the Man in Black was shrouded in mystery throughout "Halloween 5," it left many fans wondering what his connection with Michael was. Eventually, audiences would get their answers, but it left a big question mark at the end of the film that created some intrigue for where the next movie would go.