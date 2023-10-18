Jason Alexander Rejects Seinfeld's George & The Yada Yada In Visible Commercial

George Costanza's side-splitting antics on "Seinfeld" entertained viewers for years. The iconic character is at the forefront of some of show's best episodes. One hilarious episode that still resonates with fans today, and apparently businesses as well, is Season 8, Episode 19 ("The Yada Yada"). The character's connection to the dismissive phrase is probably why the actor was recruited to let customers know Visible by Verizon won't be the ones to "yada yada" over the important details regarding a person's phone plan.

The mobile network recently released a commercial, "The Truth About Yadas," that indicates hidden fees, contracts, and overcharges are just some things the competition, dubbed "The Other Guys," would like to go under the radar. (In this case, the competition is obviously Metro by T-Mobile, who recently launched "Nada Yada Yada" campaign.)

Heavily alluding to the infamous "Seinfeld" episode, two smug executives attempt to convince Alexander with a manikin mockup resembling Costanza to shave his beard and help them "yada yada" away customer's annoying concerns. But the actor "yada yadas" his way into his own ad, highlighting Visible's upfront approach and making it clear he won't be shaving anything.

The promo not only helped get Visible's point across to people but also served as a fun opportunity for Alexander to show off his "yada yada" skills again and work with his real-life son Gabe Greenspan, who played one of the executives. But the advertisement didn't have everyone laughing and got the attention of one of the big competitors.