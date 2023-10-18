Amazing Spider-Man's Lizard Almost Looked Like A Horrifying Michael Fassbender

In 2012, Dr. Curt Connors, aka the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), made his cinematic debut in "The Amazing Spider-Man." For the character's appearance, Sony elected to go in an unconventional route, leaving his comic book look — in the comics, the character's mouth protrudes out much more — behind for a more humanoid take. However, concept art for the film reveals that the villain could've looked even more different.

In April 2020, one of the concept artists for "The Amazing Spider-Man," Jerad S. Marantz, posted an early design of the Lizard on Instagram. "Here's some more fun lizard concept art for amazing Spiderman. Playing around with how many human features I could put into the face. This might've been a middle stage in the transformation, not sure," he wrote. "Here I was adding some Michael Fassbender. At one point he was considered for the role."

The concept art does somewhat resemble actor Michael Fassbender, and the result is even more disturbing than the Lizard fans saw in the film, having an almost Voldermort-like face on a reptile man's body. Everyone involved, especially the fans, seems to have dodged a bullet, as this character design would've undoubtedly left some of Spidey's youngest fans with nightmares.