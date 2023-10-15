Who Voices Peanut Hamper On Star Trek: Lower Decks?

It's pretty evident that the "Lower Decks" character with a mathematically perfect name, Peanut Hamper, is much different than the other exocomps, first introduced in "The Next Generation." The rebellious and smart-mouthed hovering liaison officer debuted in "No Small Parts," as a new recruit on the Cerritos. By the end of the Season 1 finale, Peanut Hamper bails on Starfleet when asked to partake in a dangerous mission to save the crew. Since then, she has appeared in several episodes, and the entertaining "Star Trek" persona's amusing antics are thanks to the exceptional efforts of Kether Donohue. Donohue is the actor responsible for voicing Peanut Hamper.

In addition to the actor's work on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Donohue has a number of credits voicing characters in animated titles such as "Tuca and Bertie," "Pokemon," "American Dad," "Elena of Avalor," "Birdgirl," and "Tokyo Mew Mew." But she has also lent her talents to live-action endeavors, including notable roles as Gabby on "B Positive" and Lindsay Jillian on "You're the Worst." Her work on the big screen also includes a few standout roles, like Alice in "Pitch Perfect" and Donna in the found footage feature "The Bay."

While Donohue undoubtedly has extensive experience playing many unique and interesting characters, the thought of voicing a floating robot called Peanut Hamper was almost too much for the actor to handle.