A Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Trailer Scene Unearths A Strange Godzilla Question

The MonsterVerse is set to return to the screen with "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," AppleTV+'s series that will see Godzilla and his kaiju kin stomp their way through various corners of the earth. The series will center around the titular scientific agency as they learn all about the world's monster infestation. The series will represent a new era for the colossal creatures, but it will also look at the monster movies of the past.

Godzilla is synonymous with rising from the ocean, but that isn't his only way to make an entrance. In 1964's "Godzilla vs. Mothra," the former kaiju rises from the earth and gets ready to go to war with his nemesis. Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for "Monarch: Legacy of Godzilla" pays tribute to this element of the King of the Monsters' legacy by having the gargantuan lizard rise from the earth.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" teases callbacks to the halcyon days of Toho's greatest monster pictures. This has led to more excitement for the series too, as kaiju enthusiasts are excited about the upcoming series. However, it's also led to fans wondering why the kaiju can rise from a non-ocean setting.