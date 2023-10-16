Loki Season 2: The Marvel Movie Easter Egg In Episode 2 Only MCU Fanatics Caught

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2, "Breaking Brad"

At long last, "Loki" Season 2 is up and running, though the Time Variance Authority is in no such condition. The Sacred Timeline is falling into disarray, with branches containing new universes popping up left and right. While those within the TVA work to contain this chaos, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) embark on a timeline-hopping search for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who can help them make sense of it all. Their search begins properly in Episode 2, titled "Breaking Brad," with a fun Easter egg in tow.

To kick off their journey, Loki and Mobius track down Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) in a branching timeline to see what he knows about Sylvie's whereabouts. He seems to have abandoned his TVA duties in favor of living out a life as movie star Brad Wolfe — an existence he seems keen on retaining. He does everything in his power to try and escape Loki and Mobius, taking them on a wild chase throughout the streets of 1977 London, England. Before their cat and mouse game, Loki and Mobius walk by a poster for a movie titled "Saraush Ke Putra," which appears to be led by none other than Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) from "Eternals" (via @MaximilanMarvel on X, formerly known as Twitter)

Seeing as Kingo's life as a silver-screen star is a core aspect of his character, it only makes sense for him to have received some kind of nod during this Hollywood-centric "Loki" sequence. As it turns out, this isn't the only Disney+ Marvel effort to give fans an Easter egg of this variety.