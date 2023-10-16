Loki Season 2: The Marvel Movie Easter Egg In Episode 2 Only MCU Fanatics Caught
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2, "Breaking Brad"
At long last, "Loki" Season 2 is up and running, though the Time Variance Authority is in no such condition. The Sacred Timeline is falling into disarray, with branches containing new universes popping up left and right. While those within the TVA work to contain this chaos, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) embark on a timeline-hopping search for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who can help them make sense of it all. Their search begins properly in Episode 2, titled "Breaking Brad," with a fun Easter egg in tow.
To kick off their journey, Loki and Mobius track down Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) in a branching timeline to see what he knows about Sylvie's whereabouts. He seems to have abandoned his TVA duties in favor of living out a life as movie star Brad Wolfe — an existence he seems keen on retaining. He does everything in his power to try and escape Loki and Mobius, taking them on a wild chase throughout the streets of 1977 London, England. Before their cat and mouse game, Loki and Mobius walk by a poster for a movie titled "Saraush Ke Putra," which appears to be led by none other than Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) from "Eternals" (via @MaximilanMarvel on X, formerly known as Twitter)
Seeing as Kingo's life as a silver-screen star is a core aspect of his character, it only makes sense for him to have received some kind of nod during this Hollywood-centric "Loki" sequence. As it turns out, this isn't the only Disney+ Marvel effort to give fans an Easter egg of this variety.
Kingo also appears in poster form in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
As an Eternal, Kingo is effectively immortal. Thus, he has lived for centuries among the people of Earth, spending a good portion of that time entertaining the masses as a Bollywood movie star. To keep up the illusion, he has tricked audiences into believing that there have actually been multiple Kingos that have formed something of an acting dynasty. This way, his cover isn't blown. In "Loki" Season 2, the 1977 film "Saraush Ke Putra" is led by the Great Kingo — modern Kingo's "great-great-grandfather" — and the character is still keeping his fake grandparent's legacy alive in 2025.
"Eternals" reveals that Kingo is still at the top of his game on the Bollywood scene in the modern era, and a subsequent Disney+ Marvel project serves to drive this point home. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" contains movie posters for "Kingo's Kristmas" and "Haxan 3: Haxaner" (via @MarvelThaiFan on X). Both of these posters can be seen in the background of Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis' (Pom Klementieff) excursion on Earth to try and give a bummed-out Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as jolly a Christmas as possible.
With all of these nods to Kingo throughout post-"Eternals" Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, one has to imagine it's only a matter of time before he reappears in the blockbuster franchise.