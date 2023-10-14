DC Announces Phase One Of Its Multiverse Series Reboot 'Elseworlds' At NYCC

DC Comics hit the ground running on the first day of New York Comic Con 2023 by announcing the return of one of their most beloved imprints: DC Elseworlds.

The inaugural six-series slate — described as "Phase One" by DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy at a panel on Thursday — will feature the continuation of titles from the previous iteration of Elseworlds and contemporary titles that fit into the Elseworlds brand, as well as new series created specifically for this initiative. Behind the launch is an all-star line-up of artists and writers doing what Abernathy called their "career-best work."

Among those involved are DC veterans, like Tom Taylor ("DCeased," "Injustice"), and complete newcomers, like acclaimed fantasy author Jay Kristoff ("Empire of the Vampire"). In a press release, Abernathy stated, "Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe. We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."