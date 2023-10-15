What Happened To Clark Gable On Cheaters: A Tragic Ending Explained

Clark Gable III had a handful of acting roles prior to being the host of "Cheaters." They were for lesser-known productions like the 2001 thriller "Ordinary Madness" and 2013's "Looking for Clarissa." However, his biggest claim to fame was definitely hosting "Cheaters," which he branched out into another side venture. While the website has since been archived, the actor launched ClarkGableSpyGear.com, which sold an array of surveillance equipment anyone could buy in case they also believed their partner was cheating on them.

The actor is survived by his fiancée and a daughter the two share together, Shore LaRae Gable, who was born on September 6, 2017. Sadly, his death followed in the family legacy of men never really getting the chance to know their children. In a wild story from classic Hollywood, Loretta Young had a secret child conceived by Clark Gable, with the child, Judy Lewis, not discovering this fact until she was an adult. Lewis was Clark Gable III's aunt, but the Old Hollywood actor didn't have any kind of relationship with his son, John Clark Gable, either, having died before he was born.

There's an unfortunate parallel between Clark Gable and Clark Gable III, as the latter died when his daughter was less than two years old. It's a tragic legacy to carry on from someone who was gone too soon.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).