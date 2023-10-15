What Happened To Clark Gable On Cheaters: A Tragic Ending Explained
The following article includes references to drug overdoses and the opioid crisis.
Clark Gable III, grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable who should've received a biopic by this point, followed a similar path in the entertainment industry. He attained some acting roles, but he was mostly known for hosting the reality show, "Cheaters," from Seasons 13 through 15. The series followed couples where one partner was suspected of infidelity, usually resulting in fiery confrontations. But that hosting gig ended in the mid-2010s, meaning some people may be wondering what happened to Gable.
Tragically, Gable died on February 22, 2019. In April of that year, USA Today reported how the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office had concluded its autopsy on the actor. It determined that he was "killed by a combination of the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone, and the sedative alprazolam." While his passing was ruled an accident, his death was merely one in an epidemic of opioid-related deaths that have plagued the United States for years now. The American Hospital Association reported how over 50,000 opioid-related deaths occurred in the country in 2019, which highlights the extent of the problem, with Clark Gable III putting a face to the massively high number.
Clark Gable III is survived by his fiancée and their daughter
Clark Gable III had a handful of acting roles prior to being the host of "Cheaters." They were for lesser-known productions like the 2001 thriller "Ordinary Madness" and 2013's "Looking for Clarissa." However, his biggest claim to fame was definitely hosting "Cheaters," which he branched out into another side venture. While the website has since been archived, the actor launched ClarkGableSpyGear.com, which sold an array of surveillance equipment anyone could buy in case they also believed their partner was cheating on them.
The actor is survived by his fiancée and a daughter the two share together, Shore LaRae Gable, who was born on September 6, 2017. Sadly, his death followed in the family legacy of men never really getting the chance to know their children. In a wild story from classic Hollywood, Loretta Young had a secret child conceived by Clark Gable, with the child, Judy Lewis, not discovering this fact until she was an adult. Lewis was Clark Gable III's aunt, but the Old Hollywood actor didn't have any kind of relationship with his son, John Clark Gable, either, having died before he was born.
There's an unfortunate parallel between Clark Gable and Clark Gable III, as the latter died when his daughter was less than two years old. It's a tragic legacy to carry on from someone who was gone too soon.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).