DC Constantine Co-Stars With Sandman's Morpheus In New Series
Who's ready for more Constantine? Better yet: who wants to see him potentially become a zombie?
In 2019, writer Simon Spurrier, artist Aaron Campbell, and colorist Jordie Bellaire teamed up to produce a critically acclaimed "John Constantine, Hellblazer" series for the DC Black Label imprint. The horror saga, which chronicles the titular chain-smoking occult detective's supernatural sleuthing in the United Kingdom, marked a return to more adult-oriented stories for the character. Unfortunately, "John Constantine, Hellblazer" was prematurely canceled in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news, though, is that the critically acclaimed saga is being resurrected — and the aforementioned trio will be reunited for it.
This year's New York Comic-Con "Coming Up in the DC Multiverse" panel revealed that everyone's favorite supernatural sleuth will return for more misadventures. "John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America" will see the occult detective travel to the United States to investigate a powerful evil that's using sand from Dream (aka Morpheus) of The Endless' pouch to cause havoc. Unfortunately, Constantine is wanted for murder, which prompts him to reluctantly ask Swamp Thing for help, despite their complicated relationship.
More stories set in this universe are always welcome, but where will the creators take it next? The crossover with the "The Dreaming" series from the "Sandman" universe is exciting, but most fans will just be happy to find out what's in store for the detective following the ending of his previous comic book run.
A natural continuation
The first 12 issues of DC Black Label's "John Constantine, Hellblazer" comics are everything fans of horror, detective fiction, political satire, and bleak character-driven storytelling could ask for. The detective faces off against demons, sea creatures, giants, poo monsters, corrupt members of the British Royal Family, and the futuristic version of himself. What's more, the series isn't afraid to tackle some complex issues pertaining to the current state of the world.
Simon Spurrier's "John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America" is a return to the character's edgier stories of yesteryear, which were dark, twisted, angry, and topical. There is plenty of grisly horror on display, and the creativity Constantine brings to foul-mouthed language is borderline poetic. The comics are also unabashedly political as they challenge everything from Britain's colonial past to Brexit. Spurrier and his team will undoubtedly bring these sensibilities to the upcoming series and create thought-provoking, nightmarish, and ghoulishly funny reading in the process.
The previous ended on an almighty cliffhanger too, with Constantine ultimately becoming a zombie. He doesn't go around eating brains, mind you, but his heart stops beating, essentially turning him into a soulless husk, albeit with his thoughts, memories, and agency intact. It will be interesting to see how he grapples with this development during his American adventures.
What the creators are saying about John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America?
The John Constantine character means more to Simon Spurrier than an opportunity to make a living in comics. He's always been a fan of the books, especially the runs by Garth Ennis, Jamie Delano, and Mike Carey. He's a fan, first and foremost, so the opportunity to hopefully end this iteration of the series on his own terms is welcome news.
In a press release obtained by Looper, Spurrier revealed that "John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America" is a series for people who appreciate nuanced storytelling. "There are two types of people, aren't there? First, there are those who understand that the world doesn't neatly divide into good and evil," he said. "That sometimes a b**tard with a rotten heart is the best hope we've got ... The second group of people won't be reading these words, so we needn't worry about them."
Aaron Campbell, meanwhile, is just as excited to revisit this universe. He revealed that he immediately returned to the "Hellblazer" mindset after learning they'd been greenlit, suggesting that he's ready to pick up where they left off. "I could almost smell the smoke and hear the words, 'You really thought I was gone for good, mate?'" the artist said.
"John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America" #1 will be available on January 16, 2024.