DC Constantine Co-Stars With Sandman's Morpheus In New Series

Who's ready for more Constantine? Better yet: who wants to see him potentially become a zombie?

In 2019, writer Simon Spurrier, artist Aaron Campbell, and colorist Jordie Bellaire teamed up to produce a critically acclaimed "John Constantine, Hellblazer" series for the DC Black Label imprint. The horror saga, which chronicles the titular chain-smoking occult detective's supernatural sleuthing in the United Kingdom, marked a return to more adult-oriented stories for the character. Unfortunately, "John Constantine, Hellblazer" was prematurely canceled in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news, though, is that the critically acclaimed saga is being resurrected — and the aforementioned trio will be reunited for it.

This year's New York Comic-Con "Coming Up in the DC Multiverse" panel revealed that everyone's favorite supernatural sleuth will return for more misadventures. "John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America" will see the occult detective travel to the United States to investigate a powerful evil that's using sand from Dream (aka Morpheus) of The Endless' pouch to cause havoc. Unfortunately, Constantine is wanted for murder, which prompts him to reluctantly ask Swamp Thing for help, despite their complicated relationship.

More stories set in this universe are always welcome, but where will the creators take it next? The crossover with the "The Dreaming" series from the "Sandman" universe is exciting, but most fans will just be happy to find out what's in store for the detective following the ending of his previous comic book run.